Space-X plans to give their Starlink mission another try on Sunday, July 28, after a launch failure earlier this month.

Falcon 9 will be transporting 21 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.

13 of the satellites have direct-to-cell capabilities.

Lift-off will take place at 12:24 a.m., according to SpaceX.

A live webcast of the mission can be viewed on the SpaceX website, as well as on X.