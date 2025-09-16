SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg SFB Wednesday morning

SpaceX is targeting Wednesday morning for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Starlink mission is scheduled to take off at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say the rocket will deliver 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

A few minutes after takeoff, the mission's first stage booster will reportedly land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

This is the 10th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

Residents can watch a live webcast of the launch starting about five minutes before takeoff.