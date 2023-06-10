SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Officials said the 57-minute launch window opens at 2:19 p.m.

The launch is part of SpaceX's Transporter-8 mission which is "a dedicated smallsat rideshare mission", according to SpaceX's website. The rocket will carry 72 payloads on this flight, including CubeSats, MicroSats, a re-entry capsule and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.

If needed, a backup opportunity for the launch is set for Tuesday, June 13 at 2:19 p.m.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about 15 minutes before liftoff.