SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A SpaceX rocket launch successfully lifted off on Thursday, April 27 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jun 09, 2023
SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Officials said the 57-minute launch window opens at 2:19 p.m.

The launch is part of SpaceX's Transporter-8 mission which is "a dedicated smallsat rideshare mission", according to SpaceX's website. The rocket will carry 72 payloads on this flight, including CubeSats, MicroSats, a re-entry capsule and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.

If needed, a backup opportunity for the launch is set for Tuesday, June 13 at 2:19 p.m.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about 15 minutes before liftoff.

