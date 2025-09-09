SpaceX to launch military satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday

A set of military communication and missile-tracking satellites is set to be launched into orbit aboard a SpaceX rocket this Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket is currently scheduled for 7:12 a.m.

A livestream of the launch will begin about 10 minutes before liftoff on X @SpaceX.

The rocket will be carrying 21 Tranche 1 satellites. The Tranche 1 mission is part of the Space Development Agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. According to Space Force officials, the satellites “are designed to enhance tactical data delivery, missile threat tracking, and beyond-line-of-sight targeting.”

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket’s first stage booster on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean so it can be used for a future launch.

If Wednesday’s launch is scrubbed, SpaceX says it has a backup launch opportunity at 7:04 a.m. on Thursday.