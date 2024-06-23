SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch is set to liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is targeting Sunday night for its latest launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 Starlink Satellites to low-earth orbit is set to liftoff at 8:45 p.m.

Thirteen of the satellites have direct-to-cell capabilities, according to SpaceX.

There will be backup opportunities available until 12:45 p.m. on Monday, June 24.

If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Monday, June 24 starting at 5:22 p.m.

SpaceX says this will be the 11th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.