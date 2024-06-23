Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch is set to liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is targeting Sunday night for its latest launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The Falcon 9 rocket is set to liftoff at 8:45 p.m.
vandenberg space force base.jpg
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
vandenberg space force base.jpg
Posted at 9:22 PM, Jun 22, 2024

SpaceX is targeting Sunday night for its latest launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 Starlink Satellites to low-earth orbit is set to liftoff at 8:45 p.m.

Thirteen of the satellites have direct-to-cell capabilities, according to SpaceX.

There will be backup opportunities available until 12:45 p.m. on Monday, June 24.

If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Monday, June 24 starting at 5:22 p.m.

SpaceX says this will be the 11th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg