Spanish-speaking parents are asking the PRJUSD to improve translation services during board meetings

A special Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board meeting is coming up specifically to have parents provide input regarding the future of Georgia Brown Elementary.

“People are already walking in, feeling nervous and anxious,” said Yessenia Echevarria, Paso People’s Action Co-Founder. “It's brought a lot of stress to our local families. ”

According to the district, the administration has not proposed the relocation of the dual immersion program to Winifred Pifer Elementary.

“There has been conversation around this potential from community members and trustees; however, the administration has not put together a plan to implement,” said in an email Monica Silva, the PRJUSD spokesperson.

Bellanira Abarca has a son at Winifred Pifer and she tells me she is worried about her school because of the changes it would mean to her son. Plus, she lives nearby and can quickly get to school in case of an emergency.

During the June 13th meeting Georgia Brown Elementary parents asked to not make decisions until they listen to impacted community members.

Another issue raised in that meeting was the lack of Spanish translation services.

“We did have a meeting with the superintendent and requested to make sure that we had a translator available,” said Echevarria. “Now, I want to clarify this because there is a simultaneous translator in the back that is translating things as they happen, but when you take a public comment, you need to have a second person to translate the person who is speaking. ”

During the meeting, Superintendent Curt Dubost responded the following:

“Our normal translator is on vacation; I wasn't aware until too late to get another one, I should have known, and that's my fault,” said Dubost. “I accept responsibility for that, that we should have had an additional translator, and I make that commitment.”

According to the California Department of Education, 93% of English Learnersat the PRJUSD speak Spanish. That’s nearly 1200 students.

Alicia Max said she prefers Spanish and oftentimes feels intimidated to ask for an interpreter in board meetings. Max who has two kids that go to Winifred Pifer Elementary said people should feel welcomed to share their thoughts regardless of race.

Silva said board meeting agendas are translated in Spanish, and they always have a simultaneous translator.

“When a Spanish speaker goes to the podium during a regular meeting, our interpreter leaves her post (as she doesn't need to translate into the devices). and attends to the Spanish speaker at the podium,” added Silva.

Gilberta Guevara said her two daughters went to Georgia Brown. She said she's always seen an interpreter at meetings, but it would be great to have more.

Data from the California Department of Education shows that in 2016, 69% of students at Georgia Brown identified as Hispanic or Latino that number rose to 77% in 2022.

At Winifred Pifer Elementary, the number has held steady from 62% in 2016 to 63% in 2022, according to the California Department of Education.

“Paso People's Action has been pushing so hard for translations and whether that's devices that are available as headsets as well as a simultaneous translator in the back,” said Echevarria. “We've been seeing a lot more Hispanic parents show up to the meetings and taking out public comments, and […] I think for the first time, the community in Paso Robles is feeling really empowered.”

The district said the meeting on Monday “is a listening session for the board of trustees.”

“They are wanting feedback from the community related to the next steps, concerns, and future ideas for the use of the site or the future of the Dual Immersion (DI),” added Silva.

Silva said the meeting will have “adequate interpreters” to make sure Spanish-speaking community members feel connected.

“There will be two translators for this meeting. One will be a simultaneous translator, and the second will remain at the podium for all our Spanish speakers.”

“We should celebrate diversity, we should celebrate multi-lingual abilities,” said Echevarria.

Both Abarca and Max hope their school remains open, and a solution is found for Georgia Brown.

“Georgia Brown has an amazing program, and it's a dual immersion program,” said Echevarria. “We also need to make sure that regardless if the program is moved or not or if it stays, that we keep the 36th Street campus.”

Silva said the district plans to have a legal firm provide information regarding translation requirements at meetings to also have a recorded version. This would be an item for a future board meeting though.

The special board meeting is on Monday Aug. 7, 2023 at 6 PM at the Performing Arts Center at Paso Robles High School. Those interested in joining can also follow along on YouTube.