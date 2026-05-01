Spirit, our pet of the week, is sweet, smart, and looking for her forever home

Every week, we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is a two-year-old terrier, Pit Bull mix named Spirit who is eager to find her forever home.

She was brought to the shelter back in October and while she has made lots of friends and learned many new tricks, they hope to get her a home soon.

She loves cuddling on a lap, meeting new people and running around. Her favorite pastime of all is playing with toys.

If you think Spirit would be a good match for your home, check out the link below.

Check out full details on Spirit at this link!