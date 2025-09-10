Sportscard Fantasy's closing in Santa Maria Town Center Mall

After 32 years in business, Sportscard Fantasy’s will soon be closing its doors for good at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall.

Owner Curt Miller says he planned to retire next spring, but with a new store taking over his space in the mall, his looming closure comes a few months earlier than expected.

With his store offering everything from cards, hats and jerseys to signed memorabilia and collectibles, Miller says he's thankful for the time he's spent at the store with his wife and two daughters, who he worked with when they were younger, and will miss his relationship with customers.

“Every day, I came in here for years and years. Every time I opened that gate, I felt blessed to be able to do this,” he told KSBY.

The store will be closing by the end of October.

Miller says he and his wife will be moving down south to be closer to his children and grandchildren.