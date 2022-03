At around 9:30 P.M., Santa Barbara Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing on Yanonali Street in Santa Barbara.

Upon arrival, officers found a person who was stabbed allegedly following an altercation with the suspect.

Police said the victim was transferred to the hospital.

The patient is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and no description of the suspect is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department.