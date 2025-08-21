Stalking suspect with warrant arrested after short pursuit in Santa Barbara

A stalking suspect was taken into custody after trying to get away from detectives in Santa Barbara, police say.

Santa Barbara police say detectives located the man, identified as Taurino Esquivel-Ortiz, 37, on Thursday at around 10:15 a.m. in his parked vehicle along the 1900 block of Cliff Drive.

They say Esquivel-Ortiz had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with stalking.

Police say detectives identified themselves to Esquivel-Ortiz and informed him of the warrant, but that after resisting, Esquivel-Ortiz got out of his vehicle and ran across Cliff Drive.

He was reportedly detained after falling on the sidewalk.

After being treated for what were described as minor injuries, Esquivel-Ortiz was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on his warrant. Bail was set at $150,000.