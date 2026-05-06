'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive set for this Saturday

The Central Coast is taking part in a nationwide food drive put on by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC).

The organization's annual "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive is set for this Saturday.

Residents can participate by leaving a sturdy bag of non-perishable food next to their mailboxes. Letter carriers will collect the donations for local food banks.

The goal is to fight food insecurity and keep people from going hungry.

"This food drive is a joint effort by the Postal Service and the union of the Postal Service to basically help alleviate that as much as we can," said NALC Branch 51 Executive Vice President Joseph Alvarez, "And honestly, in the 8 to 9 years I've been doing it, every year is always a blast of how much food we bring in."

Organizers say all collections stay in the local community.