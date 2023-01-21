State agencies to assist in large search for Kyle Doan this weekend

A large effort in the search for Kyle Doan that will include agencies from across the state is planned for this weekend.

The 5-year-old was swept away in floodwaters at the San Marcos Creek east crossing the morning of January 9 while on his way to school in San Miguel.

Local agencies responded and began searching for Kyle immediately. Search efforts have taken place in some form every day aside from Saturday, Jan. 14 due to weather conditions.

Late last week, the California National Guard and other state agencies were assisting with the search. While the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has handled the search independently since last Friday, aside from the use of a California Highway Patrol helicopter, state agencies are expected to assist once again Saturday.

“Our hope is that we’ll have significant opportunity this weekend and we’re planning a fairly major opportunity this weekend to search all those areas, so you’ll see a large contingent out this Saturday and Sunday,” San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson told KSBY on Thursday.

A sheriff’s drone team is also being used to aid in the search. The sheriff’s office says the drone team and a CHP helicopter have already “searched large portions of the Salinas River in SLO & Monterey Counties.”