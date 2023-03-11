State officials warn of more rain and heavy snow across California through the weekend

Mountain rain and heavy snow will redevelop across northern and central California this weekend, state officials warned Friday.

The heavy rains will continue through the first half of next week with additional flooding and wind concerns, National Weather Service representative David Lawrence said during a press conference hosted by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

“The most important thing to do is heed the warnings,” said Capt. Charlie Sampson, California Highway Patrol. “Make sure you have a go bag in your vehicle in case you get stranded.”

Two deaths have been storm-related and approximately 54,000+ people are without power as a result of the latest storm, officials said. There are 15 shelters in nine counties and 9,400 people under evacuation orders.

Nancy Ward, Director of the California Governors Office of Emergency Services, says the state has prepositioned fire resources, hand crews, high water vehicles, and search and rescue teams to areas of concern in coordination with the National Weather Service.

CAL FIRE Chief Joe Tyler encourages everyone to pay attention to evacuation warnings.

“I ask that you please heed the evacuation warnings of your city and county officials, your local county and state law enforcement, of their warnings to evacuate for the safety of yourselves, and the safety of our first responders,” Tyler stressed.

