Statewide Flex Alert extended through Thursday

For the second day in a row, California's grid operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert.

The alert is in effect through Thursday, Sept. 9. It requests residents to conserve electricity from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In a press release, PG&E cited high temperatures and increased energy demand across the state as the reason for the Flex Alert.

PG&E has shared tips for saving energy during peak hours, which include pre-cooling your home or workspace, closing your shades to block heat, and opting for fans over air conditioning.