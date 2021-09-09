Watch
Statewide Flex Alert extended through Thursday

California residents are being asked to conserve energy from 4-9 p.m. for the second consecutive day.
KSBY
The Flex Alert requests California residents to voluntarily conserve energy through late afternoon and evening hours to ease pressure on the state's power grid.
Posted at 12:34 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 15:34:52-04

For the second day in a row, California's grid operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert.

The alert is in effect through Thursday, Sept. 9. It requests residents to conserve electricity from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In a press release, PG&E cited high temperatures and increased energy demand across the state as the reason for the Flex Alert.

PG&E has shared tips for saving energy during peak hours, which include pre-cooling your home or workspace, closing your shades to block heat, and opting for fans over air conditioning.

