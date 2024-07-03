Steps you can take to protect your pets this summer

Summer is the perfect season to spend some quality time with your pets.

The blue skies, beautiful beaches, and warm evenings of San Luis Obispo provide an ideal backdrop for making memories with furry friends.

However, pet owners should be aware of the potential dangers that come with all of the sunshine and fun.

In particular, Fourth of July fireworks and summer heat can cause real trouble for our animals.

According to San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Manager Eric Anderson, "Pets are at risk of heat-related illnesses and injuries, as well as anxiety from fireworks noise."

It's important to prioritize the well-being of our pets, especially during this part of the year.

Below are some tips from San Luis Obispo County Animal Services on how to keep your pets safe this summer.

Fourth of July Safety Tips:

Jacob Dizon/KSBY Thousands of people watched the annual fireworks showcase off of the Pismo Beach Pier in 2022.

1. Keep pets inside.

Fireworks are an iconic part of the Fourth of July experience, but some of our four-legged companions would beg to differ. To prevent anxiety and escape, keep pets in a closed-off part of the home where they'll feel safe from the commotion.

2. Set off fireworks away from pets.

If your pet is brave enough to stick around for the fireworks show, make sure they're leashed and kept at a safe distance from the action. No matter how fearless your pet may be, fireworks still pose a hazard.

3. Exercise pets beforehand.

After a nice long walk or game of fetch with their favorite human, dogs (and maybe some adventurous cats) will be tired out and less likely to get anxious during fireworks.

4. Close all windows and doors.

Cats and dogs may try to escape if they feel threatened by the fireworks noise. To keep this from happening, make sure all your windows and doors are closed before celebrating.

5. Clean up fireworks.

Not pointing any fingers, but some of our more curious friends can't help but sniff, chew, and eat everything in sight. Accept your pets for who they are and prevent burns, choking, and illnesses by properly disposing of all fireworks debris.

6. Update identification tags and microchips.

Unfortunately, the rate of missing pets significantly increases on the Fourth of July. Ensure your pet's identification is up to date just in case they find a way to wander off.

7. Know what to do if your pet goes missing.

In case of an emergency where your pet goes missing, check the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services website for listings of animals found around the county as well as tips to help you reunite with them.

Heat Safety Tips:

Al Pepito posted this picture to www.facebook.com/TVDaveHovde

1. Never leave pets in a vehicle.

In the car, temperatures can rise to dangerous levels fast. Even if it doesn't seem super hot out, leaving your pet in a parked car can lead to heatstroke or even death.

2. Keep pets hydrated.

Everyone gets thirsty, especially when outdoors on a hot day. During walks and outings, carry plenty of fresh water to keep your pet from dehydrating.

3. Provide shade and ventilation.

Direct sunlight, confined spaces, and limited airflow may cause your cat or dog to overheat. Take it slow and give your pets as much time as they need to cool off and rest.

4. Limit outdoor activities.

Peak heat hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this time, keep strenuous activities to a minimum. Opt for early morning or late evening outings and be mindful of hot pavement, which can burn your pet's paws.

5. Recognize signs of heatstroke.

Some symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke include excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, vomiting, and collapse. By being aware of these signs, you can act accordingly in the event of an emergency. If you suspect your pet is suffering from heatstroke, immediately move your pet to a cool area, offer water, and contact a veterinarian.

6. Offer cool treats.

Who doesn't love some yummy treats? Especially frozen ones when it's hot out! You can help your pet cool down with "pupsicles." Here are a couple recipe ideas:



Freeze chicken broth in a Kong toy

Offer frozen fruits to chickens and small animals like rabbits and guinea pigs

Put these recommendations from San Luis Obispo County Animal Services into practice this season so that you can keep your pets safe from harm and maximize your summer fun!