Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Pismo Beach

A man was taken into custody following a pursuit and carjacking in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday that left one person injured.

Paso Robles police say officers responded to the Paso Robles Event Center on Riverside Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. to reports of a vehicle theft.

According to Paso Robles police, Joseph Armas, 36, got into an unoccupied white Toyota Echo and tried to steal it.

“Two bystanders tried to stop him, and Armas drove forward as the two were hanging onto the car,” police stated in a press release, adding that one of the people was later taken to the hospital after falling to the ground from the moving vehicle and cutting their head.

Police said soon after, the vehicle was located by San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies heading southbound. The California Highway Patrol assisted with the pursuit, which ended with Armas being taken into custody near Pismo Beach, police said.

Armas, who police said is homeless, was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, carjacking, reckless evasion, and hit-and-run.

Jail logs showed he remained in custody Wednesday morning.

