Storm impacts roads across San Luis Obispo County

There were many impacts from the storm Monday morning such as flooding on roadways, slippery roads causing crashes, evacuation orders, power outages, and weather advisories.

A truck driver traveling southbound on Highway 101 lost control on the slippery roadway while exiting on Santa Maria Way, crashing into a pole.

The driver was not injured.

Flooded roadways and vehicle spin-outs were also reported in San Luis Obispo County.

The California Highway Patrol reported flooding on several roadways including Highway 101 at the southbound Monterey St. off-ramp and at Highway 46 and Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles.

There was also a reported single vehicle spin out in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near California Blvd. at 5:40 a.m.

The storm also caused San Luis Obispo health officials to issue a rain advisory for all beaches in San Luis Obispo County. Residents are advised to avoid swimming in the ocean for the next 72 hours after the storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a “high surf warning” for the area, which will remind in effect until 9 p.m. Monday with large waves up to 20 feet and strong rip currents.