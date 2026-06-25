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Strawberries are Santa Barbara County's top crop for another year

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KSBY
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Strawberries were Santa Barbara County's top crop in 2025, followed by nursery products and broccoli.

According to the County Agricultural Commissioner's Office's 2025 Crop & Livestock Production Report, as a whole, the agriculture industry's gross production value exceeded $2.2 billion last year, 11.5% more than the year before.

Strawberries had a gross value of $941,012,000 last year, an increase of 9% from 2024.

Products like orchids, palm trees and ground cover grossed $126,501,000. Broccoli had a gross value of $124,521,000.

Head lettuce and leaf lettuce round out the top five crops.

To see the full report, click here.

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