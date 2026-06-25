Strawberries are Santa Barbara County's top crop for another year

Strawberries were Santa Barbara County's top crop in 2025, followed by nursery products and broccoli.

According to the County Agricultural Commissioner's Office's 2025 Crop & Livestock Production Report, as a whole, the agriculture industry's gross production value exceeded $2.2 billion last year, 11.5% more than the year before.

Strawberries had a gross value of $941,012,000 last year, an increase of 9% from 2024.

Products like orchids, palm trees and ground cover grossed $126,501,000. Broccoli had a gross value of $124,521,000.

Head lettuce and leaf lettuce round out the top five crops.

To see the full report, click here.