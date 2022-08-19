Street projects underway in Grover Beach thanks to Measure K-14 Funding

Trouville Avenue, stretching from South 4th Street to South 10th Street in Grover Beach, is finally getting some needed repairs.

“I feel it is worth it. Sometimes we tend to get irritated, like oh my god, they’re doing construction, oh my god this going to make me a few minutes late to work, I think that at the end of the day the outcome of it is better than having the streets look like this,” said Yessica Peralta, who grew up in Grover Beach.

Peralta has endless stories of car incidents.

“I would go through the streets and a nail would get inside the tire," said Peralta.

To the point of Trouville Avenue being a constant hazard.

“I had my mom too, sometimes she goes walking to work or to the bus stop and she sometimes says she almost trips because the sidewalk isn’t leveled or there are cracks,” said Peralta.

The City of Grover Beach is fixing neighborhood streets through Measure K-14 funding.

“In 2014, the voters in Grover Beach passed a bond measure based on local property tax to fund up to $48 million dollars of localized street improvements,” explained Greg Ray, the Director of Public Works for the city of Grover Beach.

Benefiting from these 23 blocks of pavement revitalization are the following streets: Trouville Avenue from South 4th Street to South 10th Street, South 7th Street from Longbranch Avenue to Seabright Avenue and between Trouville Avenue and Mentone Avenue, Ocean View Avenue from 4th Street to Charles Street, Nacimiento Avenue, Mono Court, Owens Court, Margarita Avenue and Angello Terrace.

Residents can expect some action starting on Monday Aug. 22, 2022.

“Primarily, they start with concrete work, generally in the corners and any work across the curbs and sidewalks, so that work is mostly on the side of the road, the actual pavement restoration will come much later,” said Ray.

Another project constantly in the works and separate from Measure K-14 is beautifying West Grand Avenue.

“Pedestrian and bicycle safety enhancement project and also includes center medians, landscape center medians, street lightings, street furniture,” added Ray.

Something businesses between 4th Street and 8th Street are eagerly looking forward to.

“We’re finally getting some attention, it’s been years, we’ve seen the improvements from 4th on and 8th on,” said Michele Harrington, the owner of Beads, Beads, Beads.

Ray explained the $3 million West Grand Street Project will not start until summer 2023, and it will be funded by General Funds, $300,000 from the SB-1 Grant Funding and a $1.5 million Community Betterment Grant.

The city said they will be working with residents impacted by the Measure K-14 projects to allow them to go in and out of their neighborhoods. The asphalt portion of the project is expected to begin in two months with the whole project expected to be completed by January 2023.

The City of Grover Beach has used about 60% of Measure K-14 funding.

Ray estimates the city will have funding for approximately six more years of projects.