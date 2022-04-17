Strother Park holds refurbished basketball court ribbon cutting ceremony

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Arroyo Grande's Strother Park today to present the newly refurbished basketball court on Saturday, April 16.

In March, the city of Arroyo Grande and Arroyo Grande Public Art teamed up with local student Noah Pick, Project Backboard, and a local basketball entrepreneur to renovate the park's basketball court.

Some of the renovations included resurfacing and repainting the court and installing new backboards and rims.

"I really hope I'm able to drive by and see people playing pick up, little kids working on their game," Pick said.

A five-on-five grand opening "Hoopers Tournament" was held after the ribbon cutting to mark the first tournament on an art court in San Luis Obispo County.