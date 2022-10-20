UPDATE: One injured in Cambria house fire

UPDATE 6:49 a.m.

CALFIRE is now reporting that the fire spread into a neighboring home and that both buildings are now uninhabitable.

One person is injured.

——

A structure fire broke out Thursday morning at 5:05 am at a house on Sherwood Drive, in Cambria.

At around 5:30 am, CalFire SLO told KSBY that they did not have any word on injuries, but they did try to get everyone out of the house when they first reported the fire. About a fourth of the residence was on fire.

By 6 am, dispatch told KSBY the fire did affect a neighboring house as well. CalFire sent seven engines, a truck, and breathing support. A battalion chief was also at the scene.