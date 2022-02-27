Update: Structure fire reported in Goleta

UPDATE (8:20 P.M.): Santa Barbara County Fire confirmed that crews knocked down a structure fire reported at the 8400 block of Vereda del Padre in Goleta.

Firefighters encountered a heavy blaze and smoke at a large residence.

Authorities said crews did an aggressive internal attack combined with ventilation to gain control of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The agency said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

—

First reports of a structure fire came in at 7:23 P.M. at the 8400 block of Vereda del Padre in Goleta.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire, units are responding to a fire in that area.

Authorities have not released information on injuries or property damage.

This is a developing story, more details will be shared once they become available.