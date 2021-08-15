Stuff the Bus volunteers give out more than 150 backpacks to local students

On Saturday, Big Brothers Big Sisters teamed up with the United Way of San Luis Obispo to give out backpacks full of school supplies.

They gave them out at four distribution sites through San Luis Obispo County, and passed out more than 150 backpacks in total.

“Some people don’t have backpacks, like they can’t really afford backpacks. So to be able to get one for free…it means a lot,” said Armando Suaraez, a seventh grader.

Parents signed up through Big Brothers Big Sisters to pick up a backpack at various locations. Parents told coordinators how many backpacks they need, no questions asked.

“I think having brand new school supplies is going to give them the confidence and the success that they need at school," said Amity Faes, a volunteer and Branch Manager with one of the Stuff the Bus sponsors, Pacific Premiere Bank.

Giving out the backpacks is the partnership with United Way of San Luis Obispo and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“Because it's terrifying to be a parent right now, none of us have been through this before and if we can take one worry off of the plates of parents in this community, happy to do it,” explained Dr. Leola Dublin MacMillan, Director of Equity and Resources at United Way of San Luis Obispo County.

Through the end of August, United Way will be working with schools to pass out more Stuff the Bus School supplies to families who need it.

“It makes me look fashionable, and it makes me look cool because I have a new backpack,” Suarez said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters and the United Way of San Luis Obispo expect to give around five hundred to seven hundred backpacks during the Stuff the Bus campaign.

People can still make donations online at the Stuff the Bus fundraiser website.

