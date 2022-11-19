Submission deadline extended for Lompoc’s 135th Birthday Logo Contest

The submission deadline has been extended for the City of Lompoc's 135th Birthday Logo Contest.

The original submission deadline was Friday, Nov. 18, but the city is extending the deadline until Friday, Dec. 2 in order to encourage more submissions.

The City of Lompoc is pleased to invite all Lompoc Valley high school students to submit artwork that could provide inspiration for the city’s upcoming 135th birthday celebration logo.

The theme of the city’s 135th birthday celebration in 2023 will be “Honoring our Legacy – Launching into our Future.”

The city invites students in grades 9 through 12 to submit artwork that captures that theme.

All entries will be judged on the artwork’s creativity that reflects the uniqueness of Lompoc, capturing the essence of the city.

Designs must highlight the City of Lompoc's 135th birthday.

The winning design selected will be used as the basis for designing the city’s birthday logo.