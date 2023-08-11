Summer is officially over for thousands of students in Santa Maria as the new school year begins

Summer is officially over for thousands of students in Santa Maria as Thursday marked the beginning of a new school year.

The formerly-quiet campuses are now filled with laughter and some nerves, but mostly for the grown-ups.

“It’s a little crazy because I feel like it’s more of a rollercoaster for me than my sister 'cause she’s all excited to come to class," said Santa Maria resident Alexi Mendez who was dropping off his little sister at school.

For some, the bustling schools bring back memories.

“I like to see all the kids and I have memories of when I brought my kids and my grandkids. It's amazing," said Santa Maria resident Rosa Gonzalez.

Several of the schools in the district have new looks this academic year.

“We've been busy over the summer with maintenance and operations here at Santa Maria — different improvements at all of our schools, at different levels, and we're continuing to do that, to modernize our schools and to make them the best place for our students," said Dr. Darren McDuffie, Santa Maria-Bonita School District Superintendent.

It was also the first day of school for students in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District:

First day of school for high school students in Santa Maria

On Thursday morning, students at Battles Elementary School got to use their new playgrounds for the first time.

“Last year, when I arrived here, [I] saw that a lot of the equipment was just outdated and just not safe for kids and they weren't necessarily able to play on the playground. We were able to get funding and use that funding to get them a new playground," Dr. McDuffie added.

Battles Elementary has three separate playgrounds that have now been completed. Other facility upgrades include fresh paint and new floors.

There are approximately 900 four-year-old students who are part of the district's expanded transitional kindergarten program this school year.

The district says they are still hiring for some positions such as student supervision aides, food service workers, and classroom instructional aides. Part-time and full-time jobs are available. For more information, visit this link.