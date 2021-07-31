Summer Lifeguard Training Courses underway in Lompoc

The Lompoc Recreation Division is once again offering training to become American Red Cross-certified lifeguards.

With the Lompoc Aquatic Center's Lifeguard Training Course, participants will gain the knowledge and learn the skills needed to work as a lifeguard through classroom activities, online e-learning, and hands-on practice.

The course is set to take place at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, at 207 West College Ave. Participants will learn lifeguard training in accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, water-rescue skills, Basic Life Support (which includes CPR) and first aid.

Participants who successfully complete the course will receive American Red Cross certification in lifeguarding, CPR, and first aid. The American Red cross recognizes these certifications as valid for two years.

The Lompoc Recreation Division is offering the training course over three dates, in addition to a pre-course segment on Friday, July 30. The course training days run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and participants can register for a session on Saturday, July 31, Sunday, Aug. 1, or Sunday, Aug. 8.

Pre-registration for the course is required, the Lompoc Recreation Division says. Adults and kids 15 and older can register through the Lompoc Recreation Division phone number, (805) 875-8100, or through their website.

The course fee is $200. For Lompoc Valley residents however, lifeguard course fee will be refunded for participants who apply to become a lifeguard at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, and are hired within 30 days of successfully completing the course.