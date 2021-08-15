Summer Sizzle 2021 makes a comeback

Community members came together Saturday for the 33rd annual Summer Sizzle fundraising event put on by the Pismo Beach Rotary Club.

The event raises money for local charities through a barbecue dinner and annual live auction. Tickets to Summer Sizzle cost $125 each to support the charities and included 2 meals, plus entry into a drawing.

We sold all of our tickets, actually we sold out ahead of time which is a record-breaker, and it seems like so far, almost everybody has attended for the most part," said Pismo Rotary Club president Karen Zappia, "We're super excited for people to be here and people are excited to be here and see others."

The event was canceled last year altogether due to the pandemic, but it had a record-breaking fundraising year back in 2019.

Organizers said this year they hoped to either match those numbers from 2019 or do even better.

More information on upcoming events can be found on the rotary club's website.

