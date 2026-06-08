SUN Bucks program offers grocery assistance to families during summer break

As school lets out for the summer, some Central Coast families may qualify for extra help covering the cost of groceries through California's Summer EBT program, also known as SUN Bucks.

The program provides $120 per eligible child to help families purchase food while school is out of session.

Most eligible children will automatically receive the benefit, though some families may need to apply through their child's school. Benefits can be used anywhere EBT cards are accepted.

Michael Walton, Health & Human Services Program Manager for CalFresh, General Assistance and CAPI, said families should use the benefits as soon as possible.

"These benefits will be taken off the card 122 days after they receive their cards," Walton said. "So it's important when they get them to actually use them during the summer so that they can get the assistance they need."

State officials say receiving SUN Bucks will not impact a family's immigration status. Children who receive the benefit can also continue participating in other food assistance programs, including CalFresh and summer meal programs.

Families have until August 31 to apply for SUN Bucks.

Walton also encourages anyone currently experiencing food insecurity or concerned about affording groceries in the future to apply for CalFresh benefits through BenefitsCal.com and utilize resources available through the SLO Food Bank.