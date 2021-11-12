Sunken boat pulled from Morro Bay Harbor demolished Friday

An old wooden fishing boat that spent months at the bottom of the Morro Bay Harbor was demolished Friday morning.

The Lady Maxine was pulled out of the water on Thursday. Harbor officials say it sank back in July after falling into disrepair years ago.

The operation to remove the sunken boat from the harbor required divers to partially refloat it, then crews used heavy equipment to drag it up the city's boat launch ramp.

WATCH: Sunken boat pulled from harbor in Morro Bay

It took most of the day to get the old boat out of the water, but it took less than an hour to reduce it to rubble on Friday.

Crews used an excavator to smash and pull apart the boat.

WATCH: Demolition of sunken fishing boat in Morro Bay

Most of the wreckage was to be taken to the landfill.

According to Eric Endersby, City of Morro Bay Harbor Director, the city had been trying to get the owner to do something about it over the past few years, but the boat was essentially abandoned and eventually started taking on water.

Endersby says the cost to remove and demolish the boat will come from the Harbor Department's budget because the boat owner does not have the means to pay for it.