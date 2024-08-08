Sunshine celebrations to pooch plunges, here is what is going on this weekend

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across our Central Coast communities this weekend, from Friday, August 29th through Sunday, August 11th.

Multi-Day Events

Central Coast Dahlia Show

Saturday August 10th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday August 11th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. United Methodist Church San Luis Obispo

Dahlia growers from across the Central Coast will gather together this weekend at United Methodist Church in San Luis Obispo for the Central Coast Dahlia show. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday the public is welcome to this beautiful event where not only will experts be on hand but also Dahlia Blooms and Bouquets will be for sale.

Central Coast Shakespeare Festival

July 19th through August 11th, Filiponi Ranch, San Luis Obispo

Spend an evening under the Central Coast sky as you enjoy the works of the bard at the Central Coast Shakespeare Festival! Each weekend from July 19th through August 11th, Filiponi Ranch in San Luis Obispo will host performances of King Lear. Friday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday shows begin at 6 p.m.

Friday, August 9th

Concerts in the Plaza

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every Friday evening from June 21st through September 6th Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Concerts in the Plaza is back! Every Friday evening until September 6th, San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza will fill with live music from local musicians. This week's opening act, Noach Tangeras will take the stage at 5 p.m. and main act, Ghost\Monster, will rock the plaza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 10th

TMHA Sunshine Celebration

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos

Join Transitions Mental Health Association and the Mother corn Shuckers for the Third Annual Sunshine Celebration! From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. head to Sea Pines Golf Resort in Los Osos for music, food, and a raffle. Plus while there try your hand at the corn hole tournament all in support of the TMHA programs.

Grover Beach Library Book Sale

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Grover Beach Community Library

Heads up book lovers! Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Grover Beach Library parking lot will fill with books for sale. Current fiction and non-fiction, research and Children's books will all be for sale at their North 9th Street location.

Free Family Day at the California Nature Art Museum

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang

Bring the whole family to the California Nature Art Museum Saturday for their End-of-Summer Free Family Day. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. create your own wall art, make friends with local wildlife, check out an observation honey bee hive and so much more at the museum in Solvang.

Second Saturdays at SLOMA

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art\

Young artists are invited to the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art for a free family art day as part of their Second Saturdays program. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday the Mission Plaza Sculpture Lawn for an art project inspired by artist Maria Molteni and her work "Beautiful Seven".

Summer Movie in the Park

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Colony Park Community Center, Atascadero

It is going to be a sweet time Saturday night in Atascadero! From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Colony Park Community Center will host the first of two movies in the park. This week it is the 2023 film Wonka! The event is free and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and low back chairs.

Sunday, August 11th

Pooch Plunge

3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lompoc Aquatic Center

Celebrate the dog days of summer by diving into the pool paws first with your furry pals Sunday for the Pooch Plunge at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. From 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. pets are allowed in the pool for one last summer plunge. All pets must register and have proof of vaccination.

