Supervisor Laura Capps to hold meeting in Isla Vista after recent bluff fatality

With the new school year underway at UCSB, Santa Barbara County officials are working to create a safer community with a new 8 Point Plan to improve the hazardous conditions along the bluffs in Isla Vista.
Posted at 7:48 AM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 10:48:05-04

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps will be holding a listening session for Isla Vista residents on Monday, April 29 at 5 p.m. in the IVCSD Community Center.

The meeting comes in the wake of the death of Jake Parker, who suffered a fatal fall from the bluffs in Isla Vista last weekend.

The meeting will give residents a chance to voice concerns about health, safety, and issues regarding landlords.

“From perilous bluff-top fencing, to crammed living conditions, reports of mold in homes and other health hazards, my hope is that this listening session will give students a safe and supportive platform to make their concerns heard and known,” said Supervisor Capps.

