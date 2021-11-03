Supply chain interrupted by pandemic, could make holidays harder

Thanksgiving is a few weeks away, and we spoke to a deli about how to best prepare for that big ol’ family meal, despite interrupted supply chains.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected supply chains all around the world, and business owners warn that people will feel it this holiday season. One deli in San Luis Obispo said their vendors had to switch suppliers because of the scarcity of turkey products.

Shannon Koester, the owner of Gus’s Grocery, said, “I think it's just the difference in the vendor not being able to get it from that particular brand. So they switched to another one that's the same quality, as long as it's the same quality. I don't really care about the name brand. That’s on the turkey that I get.”

People shop days and even weeks ahead of the holidays, depleting supplies, so we asked for tips.

“Probably buy as early as you can and to make sure it stays, but not too early or it won’t stay fresh. But the earlier that you can order, the better, just to make sure that we can get what you need,” Koester advised.

Many people are stocking up ahead of the holidays.

“Even the deli turkey can be frozen. When it unfreezes it tastes exactly the same,” said Koester.

At Gus’s Grocery, they’re facing a shortage of appetizers as well as the seasoning that goes on food.

Some other delis across town told us they are facing major meat shortages as well.