Supporters for abortion rights held a rally today in San Luis Obispo.

People of all ages gathered today at Mitchell Park today, chanting, and making signs, and some even marched through the downtown area.

With 15 days since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the fight hasn’t stopped for abortion rights advocates.

“It’s about having the right to have my own decision," said Mira Patel who attended the rally.

Both at the federal level with President Biden signing an executive order to protect access to abortion and locally with community members saying they don’t plan to back down anytime soon.

“The overturn of Roe v. Wade happened, and people talked about it and people paid attention for a couple of days as they should, but it’s not only for a couple of days because it’s going to last forever if you don’t take action," said Patel.

“What brought me out is just wanting to make an impact on the community especially being young I want to give other people my age the message that this is important and we need to bring attention to it," said Emerson Jacquay another attendee.

Organizations that offer resources were also present. The rally included multiple speakers and sign-making.

There were no pro-life supporters present at this rally.

Earlier this week, the San Luis Obispo City Council passed a resolution to support reproductive freedom and access to health services.