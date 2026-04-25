Surf Nite in SLO celebrates 20 years at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival hosted Surf Nite in SLO: The Blind Sea at the Fremont Theater Friday.

The long-standing tradition celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.

The event featured a screening of "The Blind Sea." The documentary follows the career of Australian surfer Matt Formston, a multi-time world champion who has just 3% vision. Ahead of showtime, viewers enjoyed drinks in the lobby and live music.

Attendee Eileen McNulty said Surf Nite makes the festival unique.

"My dad surfs and grew up surfing, and so I've certainly been to some surf nights before in my past, and I'm looking forward to seeing it through new eyes and returning to this, like really kind of like fun and special part of the film fest," McNulty said.

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival runs until April 28.

You can find the full lineup of events and ticketing information here.