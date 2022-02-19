Surfers gather in Morro Bay for the Big, Bad and Ugly Surf Competition.

Surfers gathered in Morro Bay today for the Big, Bad and Ugly Surf Competition.

It is nicknamed "The Ugly" because it is considered one of the most challenging surfing events in the Surfing Coalition Competition.

The event was put on by the Estero Bay Surf Club, who used the competition to not only have fun but also honor former event coordinator Tim Kennedy, who passed away last year.

“Tim is the one who really made it happen, and we all rallied together to make it happen as a team,” said Garrett Swanson, the event coordinator for the Big, Bad and Ugly Surf Competition. “Tim is irreplaceable, and he did the job that required many hands End it all by himself so it’s taking a group of us to do the work that he did by himself.”

A large crowd came out to see the surfers compete and organizers said this was the largest amount of surf clubs that have ever competed in the event's 30 years.

“People come to the surf competition for the camaraderie and to get together as a community and enjoy the waves,” added Swanson.

No monetary prizes were handed out but some surfboards prizes were given out to winners.