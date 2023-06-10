Surveillance camera shows vehicle allegedly dropping off antisemitic flyers in Paso Robles

There is new information about the antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ+ messages that were left on people’s doorsteps in Paso Robles this week.

Nikki Maraviglia shared surveillance video of a vehicle she believes is involved.

“My heart started pounding and then after that, it gave way to just frustration and anger that something like that's happening in our neighborhood,” Maraviglia said.

That was her initial reaction to the anti-LGBTQ+ and antisemitic messages left around the River Oaks neighborhood.

Maraviglia said at least seven flyers were distributed in her neighborhood. The flyer, which reads, “Every single aspect of the LGBTQ+ movement is Jewish,” was placed in a plastic bag weighed down with beans.

“Saying nothing is contributing to this kind of behavior and to the people in the queer community or to Jewish people,” Maraviglia said. “I'm not Jewish myself, but I am queer. If you feel isolated, you're not alone and we have your back.”

Although Maraviglia didn’t get a flyer, her camera captured a vehicle roaming her neighborhood on Tuesday night.

“A silver car is going around. They stopped and slowed down in front of all of the houses that got one of those bags,” Maraviglia said. “You can hear like the thumping. It's a bag of pinto beans, so you can hear the bag of beans hitting each driveway.”

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, this is an open investigation. They said it seems like the intent is to sow anger and fear. It is unclear whether a crime was committed.

“To messages of darkness, of hate, our response is to increase in light, increase in love, especially when we see unwarranted and baseless hate,” said Rabbi Meir Gordon with Chabad of Paso Robles. “Our reaction and what we call on the community and Paso Robles and beyond to increase in acts of goodness and kindness, random acts of goodness and kindness.”

The interview with Rabbi Gordon was recorded before the start of Shabbat.

Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis said in a press release that “the city firmly believes in fostering an inclusive and accepting community.”

“Sadly, not a surprising turn. The LGBTQ community right now is facing an unprecedented amount of anti-legislation and hateful and harmful rhetoric,” said Dusty Colyer-Worth, the Gala Pride And Diversity Center’s Executive Director.

Paso Robles Police said this is the first incident of this kind reported in the city and it seems to be isolated to the River Oaks neighborhood.

In a statement, the organization Paso People’s Action condemned the incident and is asking for extra steps to be taken.

“We ask that leaders take more measures to prevent future incidents, including diversity and inclusion training,” said Yessenia Echevarria, who represents the group. “More work remains to be done to ensure that the LGBTQIA+ and Jewish communities are seen, heard, and safe.”

Maraviglia remains hopeful and is bringing in even more decorations to proudly celebrate Pride Month.

“There is a tide and it's shifting and going out into the community in Paso,” Maraviglia said. “It's, it's starting to feel more and more welcoming to our communities.”

“As loud as hate can sometimes feel that they are trying to be allowed to drown out the sounds of our joy and we are joy and we have tremendous community support here,” said Colyer-Worth as he highlighted the success of last weekend’s SLOPridefest.

Paso Robles Police say no arrests have been made and no citations have been issued.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department or you can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP (7867).

If you need support, the Gala Pride and Diversity Center has resources and educational materials. To learn more,click here.

If you are part of the Jewish community and are seeking religious solidarity, you can reach out to Chabad of Paso Robles. To reach out, click here.

