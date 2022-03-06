Suspect arrested for multiple sexual assaults in Isla Vista

Detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a 30-year-old man accused of several sexual assault cases that took place on Feb. 28, 2022 in Isla Vista.

The agency confirmed that around 3:50 P.M., they arrested Michael Angelo Auclair of Port Hueneme near Ocean Avenue and A Street in Lompoc.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Auclair was arrested without incident thanks to a Ramey warrant for sexual battery and indecent exposure.

The suspect is facing a $1,000,000 bail.

Detectives said the arrest was possible thanks to community tips and home security video.

The investigation is ongoing, and ayone with information is asked to call the agency at (805)681-4150. If looking to submit an anonymous report, community members can (805)681-4171 or go online.