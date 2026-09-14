Suspect in custody after Grover Beack bank robbery

GROVER BEACH, Calif. (KSBY) — A suspect fled after allegedly robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Grover Beach, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Police say the robbery happened around noon, and the suspect fled on foot and then in a car.

Authorities used CCTV cameras to locate the suspect and Flock camera technology to identify the license plate.

Officers stopped the vehicle in Paso Robles; the suspect is now in custody, and authorities are interviewing him.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with the latest information.

