Suspect named in deadly shooting outside Paso Robles liquor store

Police say a previous person of interest in a deadly Paso Robles shooting last year has now been named a suspect.

Jose CampoVerde, whose last known address was in Creston, is believed to be in Mexico, according to police.

He’s wanted in connection with the Oct. 15, 2020 shooting that took place in the parking lot of J&J Liquor, located at 3355 Spring Street.

Oliver Nungaray, 27, of Hanford was killed.

Investigators at the time said they believed three people confronted Nungaray in the liquor store parking lot after the suspects exited a vehicle. According to police, a physical fight occurred between Nungaray and two of the suspects, which led to the shooting.

Police say the shooter also shot, possibly inadvertently, another person who was seen arriving at J&J's with the suspect. After the shooting, the suspect and another male fled the scene in their vehicle. After a search, investigators located the suspects' vehicle and began processing it for evidence.

Police would not comment on the status of a second person of interest previously identified in connection with the case.

They believe the incident is gang-related.