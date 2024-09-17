Suspect, victim identified in Pismo Beach fatal stabbing

Two men involved in a fatal stabbing have been identified by police, days after the deadly incident took place at a Pismo Beach residence.

Pismo Beach police announced Monday that Andrew Rodriguez of Santa Maria was arrested after killing Jonathan Perez on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at a home on the 1200 block of Price Street.

Rodriguez was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after being released from a Ventura-area hospital. Rodriguez fled to Ventura after the alleged killing and attempted to kill himself, police said.

The two men were known acquaintances, police said. A motive for the stabbing has not been disclosed. Their ages have not been disclosed, either.

Rodriguez was extradited to San Luis Obispo County and booked into county jail without bail, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have information related to the case, contact Det. Jason Stingley at (805) 773-2208.