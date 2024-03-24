Watch Now
Suspected DUI driver crashes along Hwy 154 Sunday morning

Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 14:03:08-04

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a crash Sunday morning.

It happened at 9:25 a.m. along Hwy 154 near West of Armour Ranch Road in Santa Ynez.

Fire officials say the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over resting on its side and landing in the Santa Aueda Creek.

Fire officials say the adult male driver is suspected of driving under the influence.

