Suspected DUI driver crashes along Hwy 154 Sunday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a crash Sunday morning.
It happened at 9:25 a.m. along Hwy 154 near West of Armour Ranch Road in Santa Ynez.
Fire officials say the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over resting on its side and landing in the Santa Aueda Creek.
Fire officials say the adult male driver is suspected of driving under the influence.
Vehicle Accident: HWY 154, West of Amour Ranch Rd. Santa Ynez. Solo adult male driver, vehicle landed at rest in the Santa Agueda Creek. Driver/Suspected DUI - See CHP for more information. Heavy wreck tow required for vehicle removal, westbound 154 to be impacted. CT 9:25am pic.twitter.com/HbVhzdHkRz— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) March 24, 2024