Suspicious death investigation launched in connection with body found along Harris Grade Road

Authorities say the death of a woman found along the side of Harris Grade Road outside Lompoc earlier this week is now considered suspicious.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person as Jazmine Diane Montague, 32, of Lompoc.

Sheriff’s officials says deputies responded around 6:48 p.m. Tuesday to an area north of the Santa Barbara County fire-sheriff’s building and found a body along the side of the road.

The area was blocked off overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made to the sheriff’s tip line at (805) 681-4171 or SBSheriff.org.