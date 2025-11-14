Suspicious death investigation underway along Hwy 166

A suspicious death investigation closed a portion of Highway 166 east of Santa Maria overnight.

The California Highway Patrol reports officers responded to a portion of the highway at Suey Creek Road at around 11:40 p.m.

Once the incident was determined to be a suspicious death investigation, detectives from the CHP Coastal Division Investigative Services Unit were requested to take over the investigation.

“The safety of our community is our highest priority,” said Santa Maria Area Commander Lieutenant Joseph Rodriguez in a press release. “Detectives are working tirelessly to advance the investigation.”

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area of Highway 166 and Suey Creek Road late Thursday night to contact the Coastal Division’s tip line at CHP-710Tips@chp.ca.gov. You’ll be asked for your name, contact information and a brief statement.

No other information on the incident was immediately available.

The highway has since reopened.