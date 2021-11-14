“Take and Make Craft Kits” available at Lompoc Library.

The Lompoc Library will be offering free craft kits for all ages during the fall.

Each box contains all the materials needed to make a craft.

For adults, the type of craft will change every month whereas for kids, it will be a different one each week.

During the month of November, adults will have the opportunity to create felt pies.

In December, the kit will feature mason jar lid wreaths.

The schedule for kids’ crafts kits are as follows:

On Nov. 15, 2021, it will be an acorn button kit. On Nov. 22, 2021, it will feature a paper and leaf turkey kit.

On Nov. 29, 2021, it will be a wood and paper apple kit.

On Dec. 6, 2021, it will be a llama kit.

On Dec. 13, 2021, it will feature a paper bag gingerbread house kit.

On Dec. 20, 2021, it will be a New Year’s Day popper kit.

For teenagers, the Lompoc Library is hosting writing-themed kits, which include tutorials for journals, maps, and poems.

For more information, those interested can call the Lompoc Library at 805-875-8775.