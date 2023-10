The Paso Robles Police Department is hosting a “Night Out” on Oct. 4th from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Downtown City Park.

The event aims to strengthen community bonds, foster positive relationships with public safety agencies and promote safety awareness within the city.

The night will bring together local police officers and firefighters who will demonstrate their skills and dedication to keeping their city safe.

There will be complementary food, games and giveaways.