TedX to Poly Royal, there is a lot to do this weekend across the Central Coast

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across the Central Coast from Friday, March 12th, through Sunday, April 14th.

Multi-Day Events

Poly Royal Rodeo

Wednesday, April 10th through Saturday, April 13th Cotton Rosser Rodeo Complex

It is almost time for the 2024 Poly Royal Rodeo! Tonight through Saturday enjoy all the fun of this rodeo and school showcase. While tickets are already sold out for the evening rodeo events head to the Cotton Rosser Rodeo Complex Saturday morning to check out the athletes compete in the qualifying rounds.

Saturday, April 13th

Chumash Earth Day

110 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kitiyepumu' Park Santa Ynez

Kick off Earth Day celebrations Saturday at the Chumash Earth Day Celebration in Santa Ynez! From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kitiyepumu Park will fill with family fun including face painting a raffle and educational booths, plus Smokey Bear and Safety Sam will be in attendance!

Sunday, April 14th

TedX-San Luis Obispo

Noon to 5:30 p.m. Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo

Check out "Ideas Worth Spreading" at TedX- San Luis Obispo. Eleven speakers will take the stage Sunday from Noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center on Cal Poly's Campus.

Spring Craft Fair

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Los Osos Grocery Outlet

Head to the Los Osos Grocery Outlet parking lot Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a Spring Craft Fair! Jewelry, sea glass, local artwork, goodies and more will be available.

Goleta Bunny Express

Noon to 4 p.m. Historic Goleta Depot

All aboard the Goleta Bunny Express! Enjoy some Easter fun Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Historic Goleta Depot. Miniature train rides, crafts, egg hunts a bounce house and more will be available during this postponed event.

