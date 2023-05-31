Teen arrested following school shooting threat at Paso Robles High School

Paso Robles Police responded to the Paso Robles High School Tuesday afternoon regarding a school shooting threat.

Police say the call came in at about 12:29 p.m. from the school's safety staff when during a routine check they discovered a message written in marker on the inside of a stall in the boy’s bathroom.

Staff say the message was considered hate speech and the message read there will be a school shooting on 5/31/23.

The Paso Robles Police Department says they take all threats of this nature very seriously and an investigation was immediately initiated.

Further investigation by the Paso Robles Police School Resource Officers and school safety staff, and quickly identified a suspect as 18-year-old Levi Harrington, a student at the high school.

Harrington was taken into custody without incident and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on felony charges of criminal threats and hate crime.

Police say further investigation and a search of Harrington's home determined there is no imminent or ongoing threat to the school, students, or faculty.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24- hour hotline at 805-549- STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).