Teen arrested for drug and weapon charges in Paso Robles

A traffic stop on Niblick Road in Paso Robles lead to a drugs and weapons arrest last week.

Paso Robles police say it happened just before 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 when an officer conducted the traffic stop for an equipment violation.

Police say the 17-year-old driver pulled over into the Paso Robles High School, and during the stop, the officer noticed a large amount of marijuana in the backseat.

A further search of the vehicle revealed an unloaded Glock-style handgun and a partially loaded high-capacity magazine inside a bag.

The teen driver was arrested for drug and weapon-related charges and transported to Juvenile Hall.

Police say during this incident, there was no threat to the Paso Robles High School and Paso Robles Police School Resource Officers were in contact with school administrators to ensure student safety.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting "SLOTIPS" plus your message" to CRIMES (274637).