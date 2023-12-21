Watch Now
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Santa Maria

Posted at 4:40 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 19:40:54-05

A teenage boy was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a fatal shooting in Santa Maria, police said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Western Avenue and Agnes Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Police said 15-year-old Jesus Cabrera Valverde was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Officers said the Santa Maria police and Santa Barbra County Sheriff's Office joined forces to conduct a warrant service operation early Wednesday morning and served search warrants at multiple residences related to the investigation in Santa Maria.

The search operation resulted in a 17-year-old boy arrested on murder and enhancement charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Juan Rubio at (805) 928 - 3781 ext. 1682 or the Communications Center at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 2277.

