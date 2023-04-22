Watch Now
Teen in critical condition following shooting in Lompoc

Lompoc police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night.

Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting at about 10:35 p.m. in the area of North F Street and East Cherry Avenue.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 15-year-old male with a single gunshot wound.

The teen was transported to Marian Hospital and later to another hospital for a life-threatening injury. Police say the teen remains in critical condition.

Further investigation by officers showed that the teen, and another suspect associated with the teen, were engaged in a shooting when the teen who was wounded was inadvertently shot by his associate.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department.

